North County school disciplines students after series of online fight videos

CARLSBAD, Calif. — A group of North County high school students were disciplined after administrators say they appeared in a series of fight videos shared online.

Parents of students at La Costa Canyon High School, at the southern end of Carlsbad, say the videos were posted on a designated social media account and featured students fighting, often for an audience.

Videos shared with FOX 5 show several pairs of students squaring off in one-on-one fistfights while others watch and record the brawls on their phones.

Reno Medina, the principal at La Costa Canyon, told FOX 5 Friday that the school was aware of videos showing “mutual physical altercations” and had disciplined the students involved.

“Upon returning from winter break, school site administration at La Costa Canyon High School was made aware of concerning videos and allegations,” Medina wrote. “Some of these activities occurred on campus before and over winter break.”

Medina continued to say that administration “was able to individually address all students” involved in the fights and that a “social media account regarding the reporting incidents” had been taken down.

While parents had claimed as many as two dozen kids were involved in the brawls, administrators would confirm only that a “small group of students” participated.

“The safety of our students is the most important thing and violence of any kind will not be tolerated,” Medina said. “Administration is working closely with students, staff, campus supervisors, and the Carlsbad Police Department to completely investigate these matters.”

In addition to disciplinary action, “the families of the students involved were contacted,” the administration said. The school said it was continuing to “monitor and address any new information reported,” and encouraged anyone with new details about the fights to come forward.