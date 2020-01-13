× Hunter resigns from Congress

SAN DIEGO – Rep. Duncan Hunter Jr.’s resignation from Congress took effect Monday.

Hunter announced his decision to resign on Jan. 7 in the wake of his guilty plea to federal corruption charges involving the misuse of more than $200,000 in campaign funds. Prior to his guilsty plea

The resignation comes after Hunter’s guilty plea to federal corruption charges stemming from suspected misuse of more than $200,000 in campaign funds. After reaching a plea bargain with federal prosecutors, Hunter said that he would resign his seat representing San Diego’s 50th Congressional District after the holidays.

Hunter and his wife Margaret were indicted in August 2018 for using funds to pay for personal expenses, leading him to step down from his congressional committee assignments, though he later won reelection after running an anti-Muslim campaign against his Democratic opponent.

Margaret Hunter pleaded guilty earlier this year to conspiring with her husband to “knowingly and willingly” convert campaign funds for personal use.