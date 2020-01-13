Hunter resigns from Congress

FILE - This Dec. 3, 2019 file photo shows California Republican Rep. Duncan Hunter leaveing federal court in San Diego. Hunter submitted his resignation Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, effective Jan. 13, after pleading guilty to a corruption charge, leaving one of the GOP's few remaining House seats in heavily Democratic California. Hunter's departure ends his family's political dynasty in which he and his father, Duncan L. Hunter, represented the San Diego County district for nearly 30 years. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)

SAN DIEGO – Rep. Duncan Hunter Jr.’s resignation from Congress took effect Monday.

The resignation comes after Hunter’s guilty plea to federal corruption charges stemming from suspected misuse of more than $200,000 in campaign funds. After reaching a plea bargain with federal prosecutors, Hunter said that he would resign his seat representing San Diego’s 50th Congressional District after the holidays.

Hunter and his wife Margaret were indicted in August 2018 for using funds to pay for personal expenses, leading him to step down from his congressional committee assignments, though he later won reelection after running an anti-Muslim campaign against his Democratic opponent.

Margaret Hunter pleaded guilty earlier this year to conspiring with her husband to “knowingly and willingly” convert campaign funds for personal use.

