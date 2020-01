× Crews battle fire at South Bay home

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A house fire caused heavy smoke that could be seen from a distance Monday.

The call came in around 8:32 a.m. on the 200 block of Davidson Street in Chula Vista, according to the Chula Vista Fire Department.

Officers with the Chula Vista Police Department were also on scene assisting.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.