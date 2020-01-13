East County bank robber gets away with cash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EL CAJON, Calif. -- A man got away with cash in an El Cajon bank robbery Monday afternoon, authorities said.

Around 3:12 p.m., a man walked into the US Bank in the 2700 block of Navajo Road. He approached the teller, demanded money and left on foot once he received cash, according to FBI San Diego.

The man was described as white or Hispanic, between 30 and 40 years old, 6-foot-1 with a thin build, olive skin and grey hair. He was wearing a grey and white trucker-style hat, a grey long-sleeved sweatshirt and baggy blue jeans.

Anyone with information regarding the man should call FBI Violent Crimes Task Force at 858-320-1800 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.