East County bank robber gets away with cash

Posted 5:21 PM, January 13, 2020, by , Updated at 06:17PM, January 13, 2020
Data pix.

EL CAJON, Calif. -- A man got away with cash in an El Cajon bank robbery Monday afternoon, authorities said.

Around 3:12 p.m., a man walked into the US Bank in the 2700 block of Navajo Road. He approached the teller, demanded money and left on foot once he received cash, according to FBI San Diego.

The man was described as white or Hispanic, between 30 and 40 years old, 6-foot-1 with a thin build, olive skin and grey hair. He was wearing a grey and white trucker-style hat, a grey long-sleeved sweatshirt and baggy blue jeans.

The FBI released these security camera images of the man who robbed a US Bank in El Cajon. (Photo: FBI San Diego)+

The FBI released these security camera images of the man who robbed a US Bank in El Cajon. (Photo: FBI San Diego)

Anyone with information regarding the man should call FBI Violent Crimes Task Force at 858-320-1800 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

Related stories
Google Map for coordinates 32.801798 by -117.003315.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.