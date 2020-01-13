Border Patrol searches Coronado beach after spotting panga

SAN DIEGO — Authorities were searching for anyone who may have come to shore on a small fishing boat spotted on the beach in Coronado Monday morning.

The panga was seen sitting on the sand at Central Beach, not far from Hotel Del Coronado, around 5:15 a.m., Coronado Police Department said. U.S. Border Patrol was in charge of the investigation, and CPD didn’t immediately comment on whether any arrests had been made.

Border Patrol confirmed the investigation with FOX 5 and said they would have an update later in the morning.

Pangas, small, flat-bottomed boats with outboard motors, are often used by smugglers to bring people or drugs into the U.S.

