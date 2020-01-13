100 pounds of meth found hidden inside SUV

SAN DIEGO — U.S. Border Patrol agents on Friday arrested a 34-year-old man who allegedly had more than 100 pounds of methamphetamine hidden inside his car.

Around 11:15 a.m., an agent started following a “suspicious” 2001 green Ford Explorer on Interstate 15 near Temecula. When the driver of the SUV exited onto U.S. Route 395 and parked at a gas station in Rainbow, the agent started talking to the driver. After the agent’s canine partner alerted him to the SUV, the agent searched the vehicle. The agent found 96 packages of methamphetamine hidden inside the gas tank, spare tire and quarter panels.

Agents arrested the driver, who faces charges for narcotics trafficking.

The meth is valued at $191,000 and weighs 101.31 pounds.