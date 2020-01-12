× Woman trapped when car collides with strip mall

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — Firefighters rescued a woman after her car flipped into a ditch in the back of a strip mall.

It happened Saturday around 6 p.m. at 2900 Grove Street in National City.

Firefighters said this kind of crash is a recurring problem on this stretch of Grove Street.

“This kind of vehicle rescue has happened before, three times in my career,” said Sergio Mora, battalion chief for the National City Fire Department. “We extracted the victim by pulling her out of the side door.”

The woman was sent to the hospital with minor injuries. She was the only occupant in the vehicle at the time.

The impact of the crash caused a large hole on the side of the building.

No other injuries were reported.