Suspected DUI driver causes power outage in North County

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — Power was knocked out Sunday for 250 residents in Oceanside, San Luis Rey and Ocean Hills after a suspected DUI driver hit a street light and electrical power box, police said.

The accident happened at the intersection of El Camino Real and Vista Rey, according to Lt. Doyle of the Oceanside Police Department.

The driver, Jon Hoover, 32, was tested for driving under the influence and booked into the Vista Detention Facility.

Hoover is scheduled to be arraigned at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to a sheriff’s booking report. His bail was set at $2,500.

San Diego Gas & Electric was on the scene and working to restore power, which they hoped would be back on by noon Sunday.