Lime Scooters are leaving San Diego, a rainbow crosswalk opens in Hillcrest, a motorcyclist dies after going 120 mph during a chase, and a suspected DUI driver causes a major power outage in Oceanside. Those stories and more on the Weekend Update.

FOX 5 Digital Anchor, Danielle Radin, shows you the top news stories of the day. The Weekend Update is San Diego's only interactive news show where viewers can ask questions and comment in real-time.