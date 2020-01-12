Off-duty LA sheriff killed while helping woman cross the street

VALLEY VILLAGE, Calif. — An off-duty sheriff’s detective was fatally struck by a vehicle in Valley Village while trying to help an older woman across the street, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said.

The crash that took the life of 41-year-old Deputy Amber Leist occurred around 11:05 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Whitsett Avenue and Riverside Drive, according to Sheriff Alex Villanueva.

Today, @LASDHQ is grieving. We are shocked/stunned by the sudden loss of a family member. Amber Leist, a @WHDLASD detective, and 12 year veteran of LASD, was fatally struck by a vehicle in @LACity while assisting others. She was an outstanding detective who lead by example. pic.twitter.com/PcNIlAfTz8 — Alex Villanueva (@LACoSheriff) January 13, 2020

Leist was a 12-year veteran of the department, Villanueva said.

“Deputy Leist leaves behind her parents and two sons, one 20 years old and the second 17 years old,” Villanueva said during a news conference at the West Hollywood station Sunday evening.

“The 20-year-old son is on active duty with the U.S. Navy and we were able to reach him,” Villanueva said. “It’s been a tough day for our department and for the West Hollywood station, where she was assigned,” he said.

Villanueva said personnel at the West Hollywood station were replaced Sunday by personnel from other locations so that the West Hollywood team had a chance to grieve their loss. The department also assigned a psychologist to the station, he said.

Leist was pronounced dead after she had been transported to a hospital, the LAPD said.

She was struck while “assisting a civilian,” the sheriff said. He described that civilian as an elderly person who had fallen down while crossing a street.

The driver who hit the deputy stayed at the scene to render help, the LAPD said.