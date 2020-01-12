Naked man trapped on ledge rescued at Sunset Cliffs

SAN DIEGO — Lifeguards rescued a naked man hanging onto a small ledge at Sunset Cliffs after getting trapped by high tides, the Lifeguard Service said Sunday.

The uninjured man in his 20s or 30s was transported by medics to County Mental Health for a psychiatric evaluation, according to Lifeguard Services Lt. Andy Lerum.

The man said he was “exploring around” in the water when the high tide rolled in and trapped him. He then began climbing the cliffs at No Surf Beach near Hill Street at about 10:40 a.m., clinging to the rocks about three-fourths of the way from the top of the cliff until lifeguards arrived.

Lifeguards used special equipment used in cliff rescues to lift the man to safety atop the cliffs.

San Diego Police Department officers were on the scene helping lifeguards with the rescue. Medics evaluated the man and determined he needed to be taken for a further psychiatric evaluation, Lerum said.