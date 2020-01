× Motorcyclist killed in crash on I-8

LA MESA, — A man on a motorcycle was killed in a traffic crash on Interstate 8, at State Route 125, the California Highway Patrol said.

The crash on the westbound freeway occurred around 2:15 a.m. Sunday, the CHP reported.

Firefighters immediately started CPR on the man. It was not known whether the person died at the scene or at an area hospital.

The cause of the crash has not yet been released.