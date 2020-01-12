× Man severely burned after car crashes into tree

CHULA VISTA, Calif. – A man severely burned in a car crash was rescued by firefighters.

It happened around 3:47 a.m. Sunday at Telegraph Canyon Road and Heritage Road in Chula Vista.

The driver of the Dodge Challenger crashed into a tree for an unknown reason.

“The patient was pinned in the vehicle and it was engulfed in flames,” said David Albright, battalion chief at the Chula Vista Fire Department

The man was extricated and sent to the UC San Diego burn unit. He was the only occupant in the vehicle at the time and there were no other injuries.

Officers will investigate the cause of the crash, but firefighters added that area of the road has had problems before with drivers going too fast.

“Speed is an issue on this road and the damage of this vehicle is substantial,” added Albright.