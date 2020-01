× Fire hydrant hit-and-run shoots water 70-feet into air

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Water was shooting into the sky Saturday after a hit-and-run driver crashed into a fire hydrant.

It happened around 11:48 p.m. on Stargaze Drive in Chula Vista, the Chula Vista Police Department said.

The hydrant sheared off at its base, blasting water about 70-feet into the air.

There were no injuries reported.

Police have not made any arrests or identified the type of car.