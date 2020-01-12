× Clothing store destroyed in fire

SAN DIEGO — A clothing store at a strip mall in the City Heights neighborhood was destroyed Sunday by fire, officials said.

The fire broke out at 12:55 a.m. and when firefighters arrived, they could see flames shooting through the roof of the store in the 4600 block of El Cajon Boulevard in City Heights.

The fire was knocked down in about 22 minutes, according to Battalion Chief Rick Ballard of the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

The store’s loss was estimated to be about $300,000, he said.

A couple of adjoining stores received some smoke and water damage, but the fire was contained to the clothing business.

However, business owners told FOX 5 the entire strip mall was closed due to electricity and water being out Sunday. Customers could be seen arriving at the shopping center, only to be turned away.

“It’s a bummer. I don’t know what to do now.” said Fernando Benitez, who had come to buy certain food ingredients for his restaurant. “It’s really important to other restaurants because there’s stuff here that we all need – there’s stuff like noodles, tofu and stuff like that. It’s just… it’s a bummer that the store burned up and like there’s no other location that might sell stuff like that.”

Several food businesses were also located in the strip mall. During the lunch hour customers arrived only to find the restaurants were closed.

Nobody was injured and the cause of the fire is under investigation, Ballard said.