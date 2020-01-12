Chance of rain, snow heading to San Diego County this week

SAN DIEGO — Weather forecasters said Sunday that a series of weather disturbances across California this week will keep Southern California cool and dry through Wednesday.

On Thursday, a stronger disturbance arrives with a chance of rain and mountain snow, according to the National Weather Service. Gusty westerly winds will develop over the mountains and deserts with the passage of these systems.

Skies were mostly clear over Southern California at midday Sunday.

“Winds were mostly light with just a few of the wind-prone areas reporting westerly wind gusts in excess of 20 mph,” San Diego-area forecasters said. “Some lower marine clouds should expand this evening and overnight inland. This should help to prop up some of the overnight minimum temps tonight, so not quite as chilly. The clouds may not be sufficient to prevent some patchy fog again tonight.”

This week, light rainfall beginning Thursday across San Diego County is expected at 0.15 to 0.6 inch. Very little is forecast in the southern deserts, but the high desert could see 0.1-0.2 inch.

Snowfall from 3-5 inches is possible above 4,500 feet, but travel could be affected in the northern mountains due to snow accumulation, visibility restrictions, and wind.

A mild westerly flow may develop over California into next weekend. There could be high clouds, but no precipitation is expected. This will bring warmer weather next weekend with temperatures expected to reach average, or a bit above.