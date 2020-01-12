4 children taken to hospital for observation after crash

SAN DIEGO — At least three people were hurt when two vehicles crashed in the Oak Park neighborhood Sunday, police said.

The crash happened around 2:20 p.m. along the 6300 block of College Grove Way, Officer John Buttle with the San Diego Police Department said.

According to police, a 2008 Chevy Suburban driven by a 32-year-old man was traveling north on College Grove Way after exiting state Route 94 when a Buick Century made an illegal left turn in the Suburban’s path.

The 20-year-old driver of the Buick and two of his passengers were injured when the Suburban broadsided the vehicle. One of the Buick’s passengers suffered a ruptured spleen in the crash and was taken to a hospital. The driver of the Buick and his other passenger had minor injuries, Buttle said.

Four of the Suburban’s passengers, all children, were taken to a hospital for observation and later released, Buttle said.

The crash was under investigation by the SDPD’s Traffic Division. Anyone with information on the crash was asked to call SDPD or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.