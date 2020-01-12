2 arrested at DUI checkpoint

SANTEE, Calif. — Two people were arrested Sunday on suspicion of driving under the influence at a checkpoint, sheriff’s officials said.

The checkpoint near the intersection of Mission Gorge Road and State Route 125 in Santee was conducted starting at 8:30 p.m. Saturday and ending at 2:30 a.m. Sunday, said Sgt. Joe Passalacqua of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department Santee Patrol Station, Traffic Division.

About 12 deputies staffed the checkpoint. They contacted 1,003 vehicles and 30 vehicles were directed into the secondary inspection area for further evaluation, Passalacqua said.

Five citations were issued for suspended or revoked or no driver’s licenses and two vehicles were impounded.

One person was arrested on an alcohol-impairment charge and another was arrested on a drug-impairment charge.

Funding for the operation was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety administration.