Truck, SUV collide on South Bay toll road

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Two vehicles collided Saturday on state Route 125 in Otay Ranch, the California Highway Patrol said.

The accident happened around 1:35 p.m. when a black Ford F150 truck and a white SUV collided near a toll booth on northbound South Bay Expressway.

The truck overturned and landed on its roof, according to a CHP incident log. The driver of the truck was seen by CHP officers standing outside his vehicle and did not appear to be hurt.

There were no reports of injuries to the occupants of the SUV, who were also seen standing outside the vehicle.

Tow trucks were called to the scene and CHP officers were investigating the cause of the collision.