Soldier surprises best friend with wedding day attendance

FALLBROOK, Calif. -- A groom may have a few groomsmen but there's only one best man. When Steven Marec and his wife, Lauren, tied the knot last weekend, Steven knew exactly who he'd pick.

"He's been there through the worst of me and the best of me," Marec said of his friend, AJ. "I mean best friend is a very minute word for that man."

The two met nine years ago, about six or seven years before Lauren came into the picture. Steven's dad says the two stayed close even after AJ joined the Army.

"They set up their wedding specifically so he could attend and two months before the wedding, he got his order he would be deployed prior to the wedding," Bill Marec said.

Bill said his son was heartbroken but understood.

"There's no way I'm going to replace my best man," said Steven. "There's just no way."

Luckily, he didn't have to. AJ found out his deployment got pushed back a few days but kept it a secret until just before the couple said "I do."

In the video, Steven's reaction is priceless. The emotion he experiences is clear as his wedding videographer, Jim Kennedy, hits record.

"Oh yeah, there was no way I could hold it together when I saw him," Marec admitted with a smile.