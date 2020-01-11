Person shot in the arm in Chula Vista

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — One person was shot in the arm in Chula Vista Saturday night, authorities said.

The shooting happened shortly before 10 p.m. west of Interstate 805 along Vista Way, according to the Chula Vista Police Department.

One person, who police identified as a minor, was shot in the arm and taken to a hospital for treatment of their injuries.

No arrests had been made in connection with the shooting, police said. Details regarding the identity of the shooter were not immediately available.

The cause of the shooting was under investigation.

Check back for updates to this developing story.