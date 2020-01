SAN DIEGO — Hundreds of customers lost power Saturday afternoon, according to San Diego Gas and Electric.

It happened around 12:53 p.m. The power outage affected roughly 873 customers in the communities of Clairemont, Linda Vista, Mission Valley, Kearny Mesa and Tierrasanta.

Crews were on scene working to restore power. The estimated time of power restoration is 3 p.m. Saturday, SDG&E added.

The cause of the outage is being investigated.