Holocaust survivor shares message with local students

SAN DIEGO — When Rose Schindler was only 14-years-old, she told a lie to a German Nazi officer that saved her life.

“I told him I was 18-years-old,” Schindler said, “He let me go with my two sisters. Otherwise I would have gone with my mother and other siblings straight to the gas chambers. I never saw them again.”

The now 90-year-old Holocaust survivor still has the numbers from the genocide that Nazis used to identify prisoners tattooed on her arm.

Schindler spoke to students at Black Mountain Middle School Friday, detailing the horrors of the Nazis and their rise to power through intimidation tactics and hate speech.

“My father’s last words to me were, ‘Whatever you do, stay alive, so you can tell the world what they’re doing to us,'” said Schindler.

Schindler said it is important to stomp out hate in its tracks. She makes about 100 appearances a year.

“We should learn from our past mistakes and not repeat them again,” said one student inspired by Schindler.

She also reminded students that they are lucky to be living in the United States.

“This is the best country in the world, remember that,” said Schindler.

Schindler’s memoir, “Two Who Survived,” was published by her son, Ben, a commercial printer in San Diego.