City’s first rainbow crosswalk unveiled in Hillcrest

San Diego residents welcomed the city's first rainbow crosswalk at an event in the Hillcrest neighborhood Saturday.

Located at the corner of Normal Street and University Avenue, the crosswalk was unveiled during an event hosted by San Diego City Councilmember Chris Ward, who represents the city’s third district.

City officials joined residents in stepping across the crosswalk for the first time Saturday afternoon.

“This crosswalk symbolizes the road that’s been travelled by so many to ensure our LGBTQ+ community have the opportunity to live with dignity and respect,” County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher said in a tweet.

San Diego joins cities like Seattle and San Francisco, which have also created rainbow crosswalks to recognize members of the LGBTQ+ community in recent years.

