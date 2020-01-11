× 2 stabbed in bar fight

VISTA, Calif. — Two men were stabbed Saturday during a bar fight, sheriff’s officials said.

The fight happened at 2:26 a.m. at a bar in the 800 block of Williamston Street, said Lt. Cliff Rinder of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

One stabbing victim was taken to the hospital but the other victim ran away from the scene. The second victim was found hours later about a mile away from the bar by deputies and medics and taken to the hospital.

Rinder said neither victim’s medical status was available. Deputies were still looking for the stabber, he said.