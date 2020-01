× 1 killed in I-5 crash

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — A person was killed Saturday morning in a two- vehicle crash on Interstate 5 Freeway in National City, the California Highway Patrol said.

The crash on the northbound freeway, just north of State Route 54, occurred at 4:51 a.m., the CHP reported.

Details are still unclear, but the crash may have involved a vehicle hitting a “parked vehicle’ at the center divider on the northbound freeway, according to the CHP.