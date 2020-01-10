Water utility company warns residents of scammers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHULA VISTA, Calif. -- Officials at Sweetwater Authority say there’s nothing wrong with the agency’s water quality.

But there has been a recent spike in calls from worried customers who have been targeted online and with door-to-door solicitations.

“That they should be worried about the quality of their water -- these individuals are asking to go in and perform water quality tests at their homes," Sweetwater Authority Chair Steve Castaneda said.

According to Castaneda, scammers are likely trying to pressure customers into buying a water filtration device or service that they do not need.

He believes scammers and companies are trying to cash in on the recent boil-water order in Poway by scaring residents about water safety. “Those marketers are honing their skills and they’re using a lot of different hooks in order to get that emotion from that would-be customer," Castaneda said.

Some customers have mistaken scammers for Sweetwater employees, Castaneda said.

The agency -- which serves around 190,000 people in Chula Vista, National City and Bonita -- has sent out alerts to customers that all agency personnel are identified by a marked vehicle and photo ID.

“Unless there’s a serious problem, Sweetwater Authority employees will not go to people's doors unsolicited," Castaneda said.