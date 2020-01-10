Rush drummer Neil Peart loses battle with brain cancer

Neil Peart of Rush poses in the press room at the 28th Annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on April 18, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images.

SANTA MONICA, Calif. — Rush drummer Neil Peart died of brain cancer in Santa Monica this week, a family spokesman confirmed Friday.

Peart, who was 67, was also a primary lyricist for the Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame band from Canada, where he grew up in Ontario.

“It is with great sadness we report Neil Peart passed away Jan. 7, 2020, in Santa Monica, California,” his family said in a statement. “The world-renowned drummer and lyricists for Rush died of brain cancer that he suffered from for three and a half years.”

Peart is survived by his wife, Carrie, and daughter, Olivia.

Funeral plans were pending, said family spokesman Elliot Mintz.

Peart announced he was retiring from music in December 2015.

Peart replaced original Rush drummer, John Rutsey, in 1974, before the Canadian band’s first tour of the United States.

