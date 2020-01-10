No one hurt when man opens fire at gas station

SAN DIEGO — A man shot at another person Friday morning near a Mira Mesa gas station, but no one was struck by the gunfire, police said.

Dispatchers received a call shortly before 12:15 a.m. from a person who reported that a man had been shot near the Circle K gas station at the intersection of Reagan Road and Camino Ruiz, San Diego police Sgt. Matthew Botkin said.

Officers responded and learned that a man had shot at another man in a vehicle, but no one was struck by the gunfire, Botkin said.

No detailed suspect description was available.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting were under investigation.

Google Map for coordinates 32.908562 by -117.145635.

