Man stabbed to death at mobile home park

ESCONDIDO, Calif. — A man died Friday night after he and another man were stabbed in an Escondido mobile home park, police said.

A double stabbing was reported just after 8:30 p.m. on 15th Avenue near Centre City Parkway, according to Escondido police. The two victims — both men — were stabbed in the neck area. Medics took the two men to a hospital, where one of them died. The other victim was expected to survive.

Police have not made any arrests. A suspect was seen driving away from the scene in a black Toyota Camry.