Watch Live: Stolen Vehicle Pursuit in Los Angeles County

Man stabbed to death at mobile home park

Posted 9:27 PM, January 10, 2020, by , Updated at 10:01PM, January 10, 2020

ESCONDIDO, Calif. — A man died Friday night after he and another man were stabbed in an Escondido mobile home park, police said.

A double stabbing was reported just after 8:30 p.m. on 15th Avenue near Centre City Parkway, according to Escondido police. The two victims — both men — were stabbed in the neck area. Medics took the two men to a hospital, where one of them died. The other victim was expected to survive.

Police have not made any arrests. A suspect was seen driving away from the scene in a black Toyota Camry.

Related stories
Google Map for coordinates 33.105024 by -117.080712.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.