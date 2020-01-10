× Man stabbed in homeless encampment

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A man that was stabbed was being uncooperative with police, according to the Chula Vista Police Department.

It happened around 5 a.m. Friday at 2400 Main Street in Chula Vista.

Police said the victim was stabbed in a homeless encampment area and walked to Main Street to get help. The extent of his injuries is not currently known. He was alert when officers arrived but uncooperative, officers added.

Officers shut down a section of Main Street while they investigated.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.