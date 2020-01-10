Man fatally hit crossing Imperial Beach street

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. — A man died after he was struck by a vehicle while crossing street in Imperial Beach, authorities said.

Around 12:09 p.m., an 84-year-old woman was driving northbound on 9th Street when her vehicle hit a man crossing the street near Ebony Avenue, according to San Diego County Sheriff’s Sgt. Joe Barry. The man was not in a crosswalk when he was hit, Barry said.

Medics took the pedestrian, who was in his early to mid-70s, to a hospital, where he died.

The driver stayed at the scene and was cooperative with the investigation.

Investigators do not believe alcohol was a factor in the collision.