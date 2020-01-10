Man driving 10-year-old daughter carjacked at gunpoint

SAN DIEGO — Police are searching for a man who carjacked a pickup truck driver Friday evening in the Logan Heights neighborhood.

Around 5:37 p.m., a 37-year-old man was backing his white 2018 Toyota truck into a parking lot in the 3100 block of Valle Avenue. A man walked up to the vehicle, pointed a gun at the driver and told him and his 10-year-old daughter to get out. When the man and his daughter got out, the thief took the vehicle and drove away.

Police recovered the unoccupied truck in the 1300 block of Rigal Street.

The thief was described as black or Hispanic, 6 foot 2, wearing a black jacket with the hood up.