Man arrested for allegedly shooting dog to death

LA MIRADA, Calif. — A 23-year-old man suspected of fatally shooting a dog alongside a La Mirada street was arrested Friday following a short vehicle and foot pursuit.

Shane Dubyak, of Lakewood, is accused of shooting the animal around 12:45 p.m. Sunday in the 16400 block of Phoebe Avenue, according to the sheriff’s department. The shooting was captured on surveillance video.

A witness told deputies the gunman got out of the passenger side of a white Jeep Grand Cherokee and placed something on the ground near the gutter, then fired two shots, sheriff’s officials said. The gunman got back into the Jeep, and the driver sped off.

According to the sheriff’s department, deputies — aided by tips from the public — spotted the alleged shooter in Artesia on Friday and attempted to pull him over, but he fled. A chase ensued that went through Cerritos, but the suspect eventually abandoned his vehicle and tried to flee on foot, “but was quickly apprehended,” sheriff’s officials said.

Dubyak was booked on suspicion of felony cruelty to animals, evading arrest and being an ex-felon in possession of a firearm, according to the Sheriff’s Department. He was being held on $75,000 bail.