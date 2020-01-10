Cops spot 11 people in nearby motel rooms after liquor store break-in

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Police spotted eleven people hiding inside a nearby motel after an overnight liquor store break-in, and all of them ended up in handcuffs after officers found bottles of booze inside their rooms.

An alarm company alerted police to a break-in at the Valley Liquor store on Hotel Circle South, near the Atwood Hotel, around 3:30 a.m. Friday. Officers arrived to find a door to the shop, which is connected to the motel's pool area, wide open.

Police spotted a group of people peering through the windows of two motel rooms nearby. Officers headed up to the rooms and found 11 people, young men and women who appeared to be in their late teens to early 20s, with several bottles of liquor inside.

The whole group was detained, and one young man who fought back with officers was tackled and led to the back of a police car separately, San Diego Police Department said.

Authorities said they were still investigating Friday morning, so it wasn't clear if all 11 people would be arrested and charged with a crime.