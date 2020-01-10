Big Bear’s bald eagle has a new egg

BIG BEAR, Calif. — The bald eagle monitored by a popular “nest cam” at Big Bear Lake has a new egg.

“Jackie,” the eagle mother, laid her first egg of the season in the early evening of Jan. 8. The nonprofit Friends of Big Bear Valley runs the camera and will post frequent updates about the egg on their website.

The nest is on San Bernardino National Forest land and has been in active use since fall of 2013, according to the group. The surrounding area is closed to the public during nesting season to protect the eagles, as the birds are known to abandon nests if disturbed by humans.

Historically, bald eagles only wintered in Big Bear Valley to find other sources of food that weren’t available further north, park officials explain. But recently, Jackie and her partner “Shadow” took up year-round residence.

