2 residents, 1 pet displaced by garage fire

SAN DIEGO — Two residents were displaced Friday when a fire broke out in the garage of their Mira Mesa home, authorities said.

The non-injury blaze was reported around 8:35 a.m. at a single-story house on Westmore Road just west of Mira Mesa Boulevard, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Crews knocked down the flames within 15 minutes, the agency reported.

The American Red Cross was called to the scene to provide two adults and a pet with interim lodging.

A damage estimate was not immediately available and the cause of the fire was under investigation.

SDFD is working a Structure Residential at 8985 Westmore Rd. The call was received on 01/10/2020 at 08:34:23 AM and unit(s) arrived at 08:38:47 AM. Updates at: https://t.co/tbKsSYTidW #FS20005336 — SDFD Newsworthy Incidents (@SDFD_Incidents) January 10, 2020