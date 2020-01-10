2 residents, 1 pet displaced by garage fire

Posted 10:39 AM, January 10, 2020, by , Updated at 10:49AM, January 10, 2020

The non-injury blaze was reported around 8:35 a.m. at a single-story house on Westmore Road just west of Mira Mesa Boulevard.

SAN DIEGO — Two residents were displaced Friday when a fire broke out in the garage of their Mira Mesa home, authorities said.

The non-injury blaze was reported around 8:35 a.m. at a single-story house on Westmore Road just west of Mira Mesa Boulevard, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Crews knocked down the flames within 15 minutes, the agency reported.

The American Red Cross was called to the scene to provide two adults and a pet with interim lodging.

A damage estimate was not immediately available and the cause of the fire was under investigation.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.