Woman seriously injured in 3-car crash

SAN DIEGO — A 45-year-old woman was seriously injured Thursday when her car was struck by an SUV in the Scripps Ranch neighborhood of San Diego.

A 28-year-old man, who was driving eastbound in the 9900 block of Carroll Canyon Road in a 2013 Mercedes-Benz SUV, ran a red light at the intersection of Carroll Canyon Road and Businesspark Avenue, according to Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.

The woman was driving a black 2007 Toyota Camry and entered the intersection on a green light when her car was broadsided by the SUV, Heims said.

A blue 2008 Honda minivan that followed the Camry through the green light was also hit by the SUV after it hit the Camry, according to Heims.

The Camry driver suffered a fractured pelvis and other serious injuries. She was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive. The drivers of the SUV and the minivan were un-injured, Heims said.

The case is being handled by the San Diego Police Traffic Division.

