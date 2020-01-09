US believes Iran may have mistakenly shot down Ukrainian airliner

LONDON — The U.S. increasingly believes that Iran mistakenly shot down a Ukrainian airliner, according to multiple U.S. officials.

The working theory is based on continuing analysis of data from satellites, radar and electronic data collected routinely by U.S. military and intelligence.

The flight crashed late Tuesday (early Wednesday, in Iran) following Iranian strikes on U.S. forces in Iraq.

President Donald Trump on Thursday said he suspected the crash was not due to mechanical issues, indicating that “somebody could have made a mistake on the other side.”

Asked during a White House event what he thought happened to the plane, Trump said, “Well, I have my suspicions.”

“I don’t want to say that because other people have their suspicions,” Trump said, but added, “Somebody could have made a mistake on the other side … not our system. It has nothing to do with us.”

“It was flying in a pretty rough neighborhood. They could’ve made a mistake. Some people say it was mechanical. I personally don’t think that’s even a question.”

Asked if he thought it was downed by accident, Trump said, “I don’t know. I really don’t know … that’s up to them. At some point they’ll release the black box.”

“Ideally they’d give it to Boeing,” he said, but said giving it to France or “some other country” would be fine, too.

“Something very terrible happened, very devastating,” he concluded.

Iran’s Civil Aviation Organization head, Ali Abedzadeh, said it would not hand the flight data recorders to Boeing or the United States after they were found on Wednesday.

The British government also says it is investigating “very concerning” reports about the cause of the crash. Johnson spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Thursday and called for “a full, credible and transparent investigation into what happened,” Downing Street said.

Zelenskiy said Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has assured him of full cooperation in investigating the crash after he spoke with Rouhani by telephone on Thursday.

A statement on the Ukrainian presidential website says: “The Iranian party assured full cooperation with a view to holding an objective investigation and finding out the causes of the tragedy. Hassan Rouhani stressed that Iran would provide the Ukrainian expert group with prompt access to all the necessary data.”

At least 63 Canadians were killed in the crash, and the country’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also demanded a transparent investigation this week.

“Canadians have questions and they deserve answers,” Trudeau said.

We will update this developing story as we learn more.