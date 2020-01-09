× Tiger Woods commits to playing Farmers Insurance Open

SAN DIEGO — Tiger Woods has committed to playing the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open in La Jolla this month, giving him a chance to set the all-time record for PGA Tour wins.

The tournament will be held Jan. 22 to Jan. 26 at Torrey Pines Golf Course. The field now includes more than a dozen of the Official World Golf Rankings’ top 50 players and seven past tournament champions, including defending champion and No. 8-ranked Justin Rose.

This year will mark Woods’ 18th time playing in the Farmers Insurance Open.

“At 82 wins, Woods needs one more victory to move ahead of World Golf Hall of Famer Sam Snead as the PGA Tour’s all-time winningest golfer,” Woods’ team wrote in a news release announcing the decision.

GAME ON AT TORREY. You don’t want to miss out on Tiger’s first shot at #83—so buy your tickets today: https://t.co/WPZK6eBnte! #GOAT #SeeYouAtTorrey #FarmersInsuranceOpen 🐯 pic.twitter.com/ZOKLjt8U7x — Farmers Ins Open (@FarmersInsOpen) January 9, 2020

“Beginning his 2020 campaign at Torrey Pines, he’ll be chasing the record in a tournament he has won seven times and on a golf course where he owns eight professional wins.”

San Diego natives Phil Mickelson, Xander Schauffele, Jamie Lovemark, Pat Perez and J.J. Spaun have also committed to play in the tournament. The tournament field will be finalized after the Jan. 17 commitment deadline.

Woods began his 2019 season at Torrey Pines, as well. The golf icon finished in a tie for 20th, but went on to have one of the most memorable seasons of his distinguished — if tumultuous — career.

“The fact that Tiger will have his first opportunity to set the all- time record for PGA Tour wins at the Farmers Insurance Open is truly fitting,” Century Club of San Diego CEO Marty Gorsich said.

“Tiger has had such remarkable success here, dating back to his eighth career victory, when he won this tournament for the first time in 1999. What he has done since returning from his back injuries has been great for the game of golf, and we are excited to welcome him back for a fourth consecutive year.”