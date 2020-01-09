Student says stranger approached them near East County school

SAN DIEGO — Extra deputies patrolled around an East County middle school this week after a student reported a stranger approaching them near campus.

Deputies were stationed at Joan MacQueen Middle School and patrolling blocks surrounding the Alpine campus after the student reported a “stranger in a white-greyish, four-door truck with tinted windows” trying to talk to them before school Wednesday.

Joan MacQueen is located south of Interstate 8 on Tavern Road, not far from Bolder Oaks Elementary School and a neighborhood park. The student said they were approached on Victoria Drive and Sneath Way, about two miles north of campus.

Detectives with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department Alpine office were investigating, Alpine Union School District said Wednesday.

“We have asked all campuses to be vigilant about safety. I hope you will partner with us in our efforts to keep our children safe by appropriately talking about this incident at home,” the district wrote in a message to parents, shared on Facebook.

“If a stranger ever approaches and offers a ride or treats or asks for help with a task (like helping find a lost dog), your child should step away, firmly yell “No!” and run from the area immediately. Your child should always tell you or another trusted adult (like a teacher or childcare worker) what happened or if they feel unsafe in a situation. Please remind your child that if they see something, say something.”

Anyone with information was asked to contact the sheriff’s department at 619-659-2600.