Man refuses to come out for officers at East County apartment

EL CAJON, Calif. — Police were in a standoff with a man who barricaded himself inside an East County apartment Thursday afternoon.

The man was locked inside the apartment building at Dorothy Street and Jamacha Road around 1 p.m., authorities confirmed. Police blocked off the end of the street as they stood behind an SUV facing the building.

Police activity in the area of the 300 block of Jamacha Rd. Be advised traffic in the area may be affected. — El Cajon Police (@elcajonpolice) January 9, 2020

It wasn’t immediately clear why the man was refusing to come out for officers or if he was suspected of a crime.

FOX 5 has a crew headed to the scene to learn more.