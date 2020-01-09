× Driver takes off after hitting several cars near MCAS Miramar

SAN DIEGO — A driver didn’t stop after they hit several cars in Miramar Thursday morning, leaving a trail of damaged vehicles and police searching for the person responsible.

The crashes happened around 6 a.m. on Miramar Road, just north of MCAS Miramar, police confirmed. Residents called San Diego Police Department about collisions near both Cabot Drive and Carroll Road.

It appeared at least three parked cars were hit. Bystanders told FOX 5 they tried to follow the man to get a license plate but decided to back off when he started driving in circles.

Officers did not immediately report any injuries.

We will update this developing story as we learn more.