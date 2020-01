ESCONDIDO, Calif. — A stranded climber whom crews rescued from a hillside Thursday afternoon has died from his injuries, authorities said.

The man was found off the 16100 block of Highland Valley Road, near Starvation Mountain Road, in the San Pasqual area southeast of Escondido, according to Cal Fire San Diego.

Crews airlifted the man to a ground ambulance, where he was confirmed dead.

#BandyIC near Ramona [update] Copter 11 at scene with ground crews; initiating hoist rescue. pic.twitter.com/xotJvemfoG — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) January 10, 2020

.@CALFIRESANDIEGO is at scene of a medical rescue (climber stuck) at 16100 block of Highland Valley Road near Starvation Mountain Road. #BandyIC pic.twitter.com/zl793o9We0 — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) January 9, 2020