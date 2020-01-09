County reports new case of vaping-related lung injury

Posted 3:45 PM, January 9, 2020, by , Updated at 03:48PM, January 9, 2020

SAN DIEGO — A new case of vaping-related lung injury has been confirmed in San Diego County, health officials said Thursday.

The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency confirmed the newest case Wednesday.

There have been 43 cases of vaping-associated lung injury among county residents, all of which had to be hospitalized, health officials said. No local deaths have been reported.

“Vaping-related lung injuries continue to be reported in the region and that’s concerning,” said Wilma Wooten, M.D., M.P.H., County public health officer. 

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has determined that vitamin E acetate and tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) are closely linked with vaping product-use associated lung injury and recommends that people do not use THC-containing products. This particularly applies to products from friends, family, or in-person or online sellers.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.