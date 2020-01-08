Trump says Iran is ‘standing down,’ announces sanctions

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump said Iran appeared to be “standing down” and announced new sanctions against the country in a national address Wednesday morning.

Speaking from the foyer of the White House, Trump announced that the U.S. will immediately place new sanctions on Iran “until Iran changes its behavior.”

The president struck a somber tone in the speech, confirming no Americans were harmed in Iran’s retaliatory attacks against Iraqi bases housing U.S. troops. He defended his targeted killing of Gen. Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran’s elite Quds Force.

Americans should be “extremely grateful and happy” with the outcome, Trump said.

The president reiterated his position that “Iran will never be allowed to have a nuclear weapon” and called for new nuclear negotiations to replace the 2015 nuclear deal from which he withdrew the U.S.

Trump also announced he would ask NATO to become “much more involved in the Middle East process.”

