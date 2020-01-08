USS Carl Vinson to return to San Diego this summer

SAN DIEGO — The USS Carl Vinson will be changing its home port back to San Diego this summer, Rep. Scott Peters announced Wednesday.
The naval supercarrier, which moved from San Diego to Naval Base Kitsap in Bremerton, Wash., for maintenance, is expected to return to San Diego on Aug. 1.
The vessel has been undergoing repairs in Wash. since it left San Diego in July 2018.
Exciting news – beginning Aug. 1, the USS CARL VINSON will be changing its home port to San Diego! Thrilled to welcome CVN 70 and all her sailors and their families back to our city!
— Rep. Scott Peters (@RepScottPeters) January 9, 2020