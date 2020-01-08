× SDSU head football coach Rocky Long to resign: report

SAN DIEGO — San Diego State University will hold a news conference Wednesday afternoon to announce Rocky Long is resigning as head football coach and defensive line coach Brady Hoke will take his place, a source close to the school told the San Diego Union-Tribune.

When the Union-Tribune contacted Long on Monday regarding a report on social media that he was looking to leave, he would neither confirm nor deny.

“As of now, I’m still the head football coach at San Diego State,” he told the newspaper.

At 69, Long is the second oldest coach at the FBS level.

FOX 5 will livestream the news conference here at 2 p.m.

