SDSU head football coach Rocky Long to resign: report

Posted 11:00 AM, January 8, 2020, by , Updated at 11:12AM, January 8, 2020

SAN DIEGO, CA - OCTOBER 20: Head coach Rocky Long of the San Diego State Aztecs near the bench area in the second half against the San Jose State Spartans at SDCCU Stadium on October 20, 2018 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Kent Horner/Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO — San Diego State University will hold a news conference Wednesday afternoon to announce Rocky Long is resigning as head football coach and defensive line coach Brady Hoke will take his place, a source close to the school told the San Diego Union-Tribune.

When the Union-Tribune contacted Long on Monday regarding a report on social media that he was looking to leave, he would neither confirm nor deny.

“As of now, I’m still the head football coach at San Diego State,” he told the newspaper.

At 69, Long is the second oldest coach at the FBS level.

