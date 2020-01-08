× Robbers escape illegal pot shop after guard shoots 1 of them

SAN DIEGO — A suspected robber was shot by a security guard at an illegal marijuana dispensary in rural North County, and police were still searching for three people Wednesday morning.

Deputies were called to the business, in the unincorporated community of Rainbow north of Escondido, about 7:20 p.m. Tuesday. Investigators learned three people walked into the dispensary and held employees at gunpoint, according to Sgt. Jeff Schmidt of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

The exact location of the dispensary was not disclosed.

During the robbery, a fight broke out between one of the robbers and the security guard and the guard shot the suspect, who was helped out of the business by the two other suspects, Schmidt said.

Hospitals were alerted to be on the lookout for a gunshot victim, Schmidt said.

A detailed description of the suspects was not immediately available and it was unclear if anything was taken.

All product from the illegal dispensary was seized, Schmidt said.

Anyone with information about this robbery was asked to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.