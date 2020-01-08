Man found shot in the neck at East County park

LA MESA, Calif. — A man was dropped off at an East County hospital Tuesday after being found in a park with a gunshot wound to his neck.

The staff at Sharp Grossmont Hospital in La Mesa reported the 21-year-old man was dropped off around 8:30 p.m., San Diego County Sheriff’s Lt. Ted Greenawald said.

Medics later took the victim to a San Diego trauma center, where he underwent treatment for a gunshot wound to the neck, Greenawald said, adding that the wound was not believed to be life-threatening.

The person who dropped the man off told deputies he found the victim at Berry Street Park in Lemon Grove, but the victim told deputies he didn’t know where he was shot or how he ended up at the park.

Deputies went to the park, located off Mount Vernon Street between Berry Street and Massachusetts Avenue, but did not find an apparent shooting scene, Greenawald said.